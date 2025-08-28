MGM Resorts International Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for MGM Resorts International MGM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.46, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.63% increase from the previous average price target of $45.27.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MGM Resorts International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $42.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 George Choi Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $37.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $34.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $38.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts International's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MGM Resorts International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MGM Resorts International analyst ratings.

Delving into MGM Resorts International's Background

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Financial Insights: MGM Resorts International

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MGM Resorts International's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts International's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts International's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts International's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.5, MGM Resorts International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.