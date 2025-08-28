Deep Dive Into Las Vegas Sands Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Ratings for Las Vegas Sands LVS were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.13, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.35% from the previous average price target of $50.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Las Vegas Sands by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $55.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $48.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $58.00 $52.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Neutral $56.00 $47.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $62.00 $58.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $57.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Neutral $58.00 $52.50 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $58.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $51.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $45.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $43.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $52.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $47.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Las Vegas Sands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Las Vegas Sands's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Las Vegas Sands analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Las Vegas Sands: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, Las Vegas Sands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.