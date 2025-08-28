Expert Outlook: International Paper Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated International Paper IP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for International Paper, presenting an average target of $53.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has increased by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of International Paper by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $43.00 $40.00 Anojja Shah UBS Announces Buy $60.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to International Paper. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into International Paper's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering International Paper: A Closer Look

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one-third of the North American corrugated packaging market. The company also has a substantial presence in Europe following its acquisition of DS Smith. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Understanding the Numbers: International Paper's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: International Paper's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

