Analyst Expectations For Eli Lilly's Future

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Eli Lilly LLY, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Eli Lilly, revealing an average target of $923.11, a high estimate of $1135.00, and a low estimate of $700.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.13% lower than the prior average price target of $973.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Eli Lilly's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajesh Kumar HSBC Raises Hold $700.00 $675.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $825.00 $975.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Lowers Buy $875.00 $942.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $900.00 $1010.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $1100.00 $1100.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $895.00 $1050.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $942.00 $936.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1135.00 $1133.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Maintains Buy $936.00 $936.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eli Lilly's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Eli Lilly's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eli Lilly analyst ratings.

Delving into Eli Lilly's Background

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eli Lilly's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.64% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 33.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.