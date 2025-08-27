Analyst Expectations For Essex Property Trust's Future

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Essex Property Trust ESS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Essex Property Trust, presenting an average target of $295.88, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Highlighting a 6.14% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $315.23.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Essex Property Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $279.00 $325.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $304.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $283.00 $295.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $298.00 $335.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $279.00 $285.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $309.00 $320.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $275.00 $355.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $307.00 $306.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $305.50 $301.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $295.00 $297.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $315.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $320.00 $344.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Essex Property Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 257 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Essex Property Trust's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.21.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

