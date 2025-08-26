What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts GPC underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Genuine Parts, presenting an average target of $146.2, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Observing a 5.03% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $139.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Genuine Parts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $148.00 $145.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $155.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $135.00 $125.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $134.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $143.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genuine Parts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genuine Parts compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Genuine Parts's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genuine Parts analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts sells aftermarket automotive parts (60% of sales) and industrial products (40% of sales) in the United States and internationally. The automotive segment primarily acts as a distributor to its network of 9,800 global retail locations, of which about two-thirds are independently owned and operated. We estimate Genuine serves around 6,000 retail locations in the US operating under the Napa Auto Parts brand, with about 80% of end-market sales derived from professional customers. Its industrial segment, primarily operating under the Motion name in the United States, is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission, and other industrial products to more than 200,000 maintenance, repair, and original equipment manufacturer customers.

Genuine Parts: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Genuine Parts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genuine Parts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genuine Parts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genuine Parts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Genuine Parts's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

