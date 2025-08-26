Breaking Down Hancock Whitney: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hancock Whitney HWC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hancock Whitney and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Marking an increase of 4.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $65.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hancock Whitney. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $74.00 $70.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $67.00 $65.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $72.00 $70.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $64.00 $63.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $68.00 $62.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $63.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hancock Whitney. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hancock Whitney's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hancock Whitney's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hancock Whitney's Background

Hancock Whitney Corp operates bank offices and financial centers. The company offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers, providing a variety of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit, and similar financial guarantees. The Bank provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals and provides its customers access to investment advisory and brokerage products.

A Deep Dive into Hancock Whitney's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hancock Whitney's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hancock Whitney's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hancock Whitney's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hancock Whitney's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hancock Whitney's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

