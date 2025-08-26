The Analyst Verdict: Ecolab In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Ecolab ECL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $304.67, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $288.00. Observing a 5.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $287.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Ecolab's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $295.00 $293.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $315.00 $320.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $300.00 $273.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $305.00 $285.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $288.00 $271.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ecolab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ecolab's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Ecolab's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ecolab analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ecolab Better

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ecolab

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Ecolab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

