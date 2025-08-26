4 Analysts Have This To Say About Semtech

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Semtech SMTC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.75, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.26% increase from the previous average price target of $55.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Semtech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Semtech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Semtech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Semtech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Semtech's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Semtech analyst ratings.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms and wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers and connected services for IoT. The company operates in four reportable segments: Signal Integrity, Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless, IoT Systems and IoT Connected Services. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless segment. Geographically majority of the company's revenue is earned from Asia Pacific region, company also operates in North America and Europe.

Breaking Down Semtech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Semtech's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.81% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Semtech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Semtech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

