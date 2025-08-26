What Analysts Are Saying About Henry Schein Stock

Analysts' ratings for Henry Schein HSIC over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Henry Schein, presenting an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 4.75% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $79.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Henry Schein among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $83.00 - Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $80.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $78.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $78.00 $86.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $75.00 $80.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $72.00 $82.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $78.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Henry Schein's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Henry Schein's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Henry Schein analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Henry Schein

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company's reportable segments are Global Distribution and Value-Added Services; Global Specialty Products; and Global Technology. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global Distribution and Value-Added Services segment, which includes distribution to the dental and medical markets of national brand and corporate brand merchandise, as well as equipment and related technical services.

Financial Insights: Henry Schein

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Henry Schein showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.32% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.