Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For DTE Energy

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated DTE Energy DTE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DTE Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $141.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $147.00 and a low estimate of $136.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $139.50, the current average has increased by 1.25%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of DTE Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $144.00 $140.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $136.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $147.00 $145.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DTE Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DTE Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into DTE Energy's Background

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DTE Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DTE Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.92% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

