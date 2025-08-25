Forecasting The Future: 44 Analyst Projections For Sarepta Therapeutics

Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT were provided by 44 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 12 22 4 4 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 2 8 3 1 2M Ago 2 7 11 1 1 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Sarepta Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.66, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A 31.5% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $38.92.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sarepta Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $5.00 $5.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $16.00 $17.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Underperform $17.00 $10.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Raises Sell $12.00 $6.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $19.00 $10.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $10.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $10.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 William Pickering Bernstein Announces Market Perform $13.00 - Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $50.00 $25.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $37.00 $30.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $15.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Announces Neutral $24.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $18.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $65.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Announces Sell $7.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $20.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $50.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $11.00 $18.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $32.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $45.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Neutral $14.00 $40.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $18.00 $32.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $70.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Swann Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $45.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $28.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Hold $50.00 $50.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $20.00 $28.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $41.00 $45.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $25.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $10.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $84.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $123.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $85.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $50.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $29.00 - Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $113.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sarepta Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 68.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

