13 Analysts Have This To Say About Incyte

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Incyte INCY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Incyte, presenting an average target of $77.62, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 14.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $67.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Incyte by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $73.00 $67.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $67.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Overweight $90.00 - Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Underperform $60.00 $52.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $103.00 $88.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $73.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Neutral $68.00 $62.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $68.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $59.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $67.00 $68.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $107.00 $75.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Maintains Neutral $61.00 $61.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Hold $73.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Incyte. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Incyte's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Incyte: A Closer Look

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's leading drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Incyte: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Incyte displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Incyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

