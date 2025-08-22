Demystifying Hess Midstream: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Hess Midstream HESM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hess Midstream and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $47.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.39% increase from the previous average price target of $44.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Hess Midstream's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $46.00 $44.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $47.00 $41.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hess Midstream. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hess Midstream compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hess Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Hess Midstream's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets and provides fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers. It conducts its business through three operating segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and exporting. The company derives the maximum revenue from the gathering segment. Its gathering segment consists of the following assets namely Natural Gas Gathering and Compression; Crude Oil Gathering and Produced Water Gathering and Disposal.

Hess Midstream's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hess Midstream's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Hess Midstream's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess Midstream's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hess Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

