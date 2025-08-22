A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Canadian Solar Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Canadian Solar CSIQ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Canadian Solar, presenting an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.72% lower than the prior average price target of $15.38.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Canadian Solar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.50 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Canadian Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Canadian Solar's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Canadian Solar's Background

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar technology and renewable energy company. It is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, a provider of battery energy storage solutions, and a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects.. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products. Its Recurrent segment focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation. Key revenue is generated from CSI Solar segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Canadian Solar

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Canadian Solar faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.97% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Canadian Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Solar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Canadian Solar's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.34. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

