Burlington Stores Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Burlington Stores BURL has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $314.78, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $299.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.25% from the previous average price target of $314.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Burlington Stores by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $280.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $316.00 $317.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $305.00 $315.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $325.00 $335.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $310.00 $345.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $299.00 $254.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Burlington Stores's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Burlington Stores analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Key Indicators: Burlington Stores's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Burlington Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.16% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, Burlington Stores faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.