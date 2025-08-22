4 Analysts Assess Crescent Energy: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Crescent Energy CRGY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 7.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Crescent Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $14.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Crescent Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Crescent Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Crescent Energy: A Closer Look

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Breaking Down Crescent Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

