Assessing SS&C Technologies Hldgs: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $99.38, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $93.25, the current average has increased by 6.57%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SS&C Technologies Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $108.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $102.00 $98.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $90.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Neutral $94.00 $86.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $75.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $98.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SS&C Technologies Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SS&C Technologies Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SS&C Technologies Hldgs Better

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. Acquisitions are a large part of SS&C's history. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in virtual deal room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

SS&C Technologies Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: SS&C Technologies Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SS&C Technologies Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SS&C Technologies Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

