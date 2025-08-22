Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock

Analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $60.2, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.47% from the previous average price target of $55.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $57.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $77.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Esther Rajavelu UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $64.00 $60.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $55.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $51.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ionis Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 100.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 22.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.