ESAB Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for ESAB ESAB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ESAB and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $137.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $142.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.64% increase from the previous average price target of $134.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of ESAB by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $125.00 $137.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $142.00 $144.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Announces Buy $141.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $141.00 $126.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ESAB. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ESAB. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ESAB compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ESAB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ESAB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into ESAB's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ESAB analyst ratings.

Discovering ESAB: A Closer Look

ESAB, spun off from Colfax in 2022, is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications. Alongside competitors Lincoln Electric and ITW's Miller brand, ESAB is one of the top three players in the welding space. ESAB generated roughly $2.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

ESAB: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ESAB displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ESAB's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ESAB's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ESAB's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ESAB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.