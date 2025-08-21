Breaking Down Alphabet: 39 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Alphabet GOOGL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 39 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 13 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 9 8 0 0 2M Ago 5 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $208.49, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $171.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.18% increase from the previous average price target of $196.36.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alphabet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $190.00 $165.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $184.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $203.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $202.00 $192.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $208.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $232.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $177.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $225.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $201.00 $196.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $217.00 $210.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $222.00 $218.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $191.00 $189.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $195.00 $185.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $218.00 $200.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $205.00 $185.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $195.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $192.00 $186.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $196.00 $171.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $178.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $177.00 $175.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $171.00 $171.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $203.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alphabet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alphabet's Background

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Alphabet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

