Assessing Block: Insights From 32 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 32 analysts have published ratings on Block XYZ in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 15 3 2 5 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 4 6 3 1 1 2M Ago 2 6 0 1 1 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 2

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.72, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.74% from the previous average price target of $69.21.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Block's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Sell $70.00 $65.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $88.00 $71.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Neutral $67.00 $50.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $73.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Lowers Sell $65.00 $80.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $97.00 $63.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $95.00 $80.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $95.00 $79.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $100.00 $60.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $88.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $58.00 $50.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $80.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $73.00 $73.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $90.00 $60.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $84.00 $76.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $82.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Sell $65.00 $61.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $75.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $73.00 $65.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $71.00 $70.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $80.00 - Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Underweight $50.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $57.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Sell $61.00 $60.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $58.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $79.00 $74.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Sell $60.00 - Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Block. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Block compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Block's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Block's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Block

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Block's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.64%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Block's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Block's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Block's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

