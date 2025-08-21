Demystifying Insulet: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Insulet PODD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $351.14, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. This current average has increased by 10.77% from the previous average price target of $317.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Insulet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $266.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $353.00 $331.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $350.00 $330.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $330.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Buy $365.00 - David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $380.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $360.00 $328.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Insulet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Insulet Better

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 500,000 insulin-dependent diabetic patients are using it worldwide.

Insulet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insulet's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.88% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insulet's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

