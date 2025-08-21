Demystifying First Hawaiian: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on First Hawaiian FHB in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Hawaiian, revealing an average target of $25.12, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has increased by 1.82% from the previous average price target of $24.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Hawaiian by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $26.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $24.00 $22.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Underweight $25.00 $27.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $25.50 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Hawaiian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Hawaiian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Hawaiian compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Hawaiian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Hawaiian's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate, and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans. The company's segments are Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, and others of which key revenue is derived from Retail Banking.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Hawaiian

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: First Hawaiian's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Hawaiian's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Hawaiian's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Hawaiian's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

