Expert Outlook: Baker Hughes Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Baker Hughes BKR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $50.7, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 10.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Baker Hughes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James West Melius Research Announces Buy $60.00 - Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $46.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $43.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $45.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $46.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $53.00 $48.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $49.00 $50.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $41.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Baker Hughes's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baker Hughes analyst ratings.

Get to Know Baker Hughes Better

Following a 2022 reorganization, Baker Hughes operates in two segments: oilfield services and equipment, and industrial and energy technology. The firm's oilfield services and equipment segment is one of the Big Three oilfield-services players, along with SLB and Halliburton, and mostly supplies to hydrocarbon developers and producers, including national oil companies, major integrated firms, and independents. Markets outside of North America buy roughly three-fourths of the segment's offerings. Baker Hughes' industrial and energy technology segment manufactures and sells turbines, compressors, pumps, valves, and related testing and monitoring services for various energy and industrial applications.

Key Indicators: Baker Hughes's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Baker Hughes's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.