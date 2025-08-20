Analyst Expectations For Lightspeed Commerce's Future

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Lightspeed Commerce LSPD, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.14, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.5% increase from the previous average price target of $12.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lightspeed Commerce. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $12.00 Kevin Krishnaratne Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $12.00 $10.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $12.00 $11.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $11.00 - Kevin Krishnaratne Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $11.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lightspeed Commerce. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lightspeed Commerce compared to the broader market.

Delving into Lightspeed Commerce's Background

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their businesses. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Lightspeed Commerce's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lightspeed Commerce's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.6% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lightspeed Commerce's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lightspeed Commerce's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

