12 Analysts Assess SLB: What You Need To Know

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SLB SLB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.67, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.36% from the previous average price target of $47.09.

The standing of SLB among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $44.00 $45.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $82.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $42.00 $44.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $47.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $44.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $48.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $44.00 $46.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SLB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLB compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SLB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About SLB

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

SLB: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, SLB faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.49% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: SLB's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLB's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SLB's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

