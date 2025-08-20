Expert Outlook: PVH Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for PVH PVH, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PVH, revealing an average target of $95.82, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A 4.84% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $100.69.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PVH. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $87.00 $76.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $74.00 $98.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $87.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $76.00 $86.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $86.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $146.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $115.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $84.00 $93.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $95.00 $105.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $115.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PVH. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PVH's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Key Indicators: PVH's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PVH's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

