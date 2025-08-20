Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Establishment Labs Hldgs

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $56.25, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.19% from the previous average price target of $48.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Establishment Labs Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $60.00 - Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $58.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $47.00 $38.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Establishment Labs Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Establishment Labs Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Establishment Labs Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Establishment Labs Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Establishment Labs Hldgs: A Closer Look

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products. It is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of silicone-filled breast and body-shaping implants. The company markets its products under Motiva implants Brand. It distributes its products to medical distributors; and physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the form of direct sales. Its geographical segments are Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, and Others.

A Deep Dive into Establishment Labs Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Establishment Labs Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Establishment Labs Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -32.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -54.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, Establishment Labs Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

