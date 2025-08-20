Demystifying Atmus Filtration Techs: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atmus Filtration Techs, revealing an average target of $42.25, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 4.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Atmus Filtration Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $46.00 $44.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $41.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $37.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $39.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atmus Filtration Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Atmus Filtration Techs compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Atmus Filtration Techs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Atmus Filtration Techs

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company designs and manufactures Developed filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. The company designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. The company offers products including air filtration, coolants and chemicals, crankcase ventilation, fuel filtration, fuel cells, lube filtration, and others.

Key Indicators: Atmus Filtration Techs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Atmus Filtration Techs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Atmus Filtration Techs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

