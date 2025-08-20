Breaking Down Eaton Corp: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Eaton Corp ETN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $380.0, with a high estimate of $425.00 and a low estimate of $323.00. This current average has increased by 8.42% from the previous average price target of $350.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Eaton Corp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Radbourne Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $336.00 - Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $415.00 $380.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $420.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $344.00 $340.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $425.00 $375.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $410.00 $355.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $420.00 $351.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $340.00 $323.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $382.00 $345.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $360.00 $310.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $323.00 $306.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Eaton Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Eaton Corp Better

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Eaton Corp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

