Demystifying James Hardie Industries: Insights From 3 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries JHX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 3 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for James Hardie Industries, presenting an average target of $30.33, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 5.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of James Hardie Industries by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $25.00 $32.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Announces Buy $34.00 - Timothy Wojs Baird Announces Outperform $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to James Hardie Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to James Hardie Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of James Hardie Industries compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of James Hardie Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of James Hardie Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on James Hardie Industries analyst ratings.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie is a manufacturer of fiber cement-based building products, selling primarily to the residential construction industry. North America is the primary geography, generating about 80% of group earnings. Here, it is the largest manufacturer of fiber cement, which is mainly used for exterior siding on houses. Businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, make up the rest of earnings.

Breaking Down James Hardie Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: James Hardie Industries's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: James Hardie Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): James Hardie Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): James Hardie Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: James Hardie Industries's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.