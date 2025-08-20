Bank OZK Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Bank OZK OZK, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $55.0, along with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.01% increase from the previous average price target of $48.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bank OZK. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $65.00 $58.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $48.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $40.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Outperform $58.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bank OZK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bank OZK's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bank OZK Better

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial, and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking, and other related services.

A Deep Dive into Bank OZK's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 41.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank OZK's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Bank OZK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

