Analyst Expectations For Affirm Holdings's Future

Analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings AFRM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Affirm Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.8% increase from the previous average price target of $63.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Affirm Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $84.00 $69.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $76.00 $65.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $80.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $78.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $75.00 $70.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $67.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $53.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $70.00 $70.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $58.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Affirm Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Affirm Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Affirm Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Affirm Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.92% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

