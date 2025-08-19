The Analyst Verdict: Thomson Reuters In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters TRI over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $198.5, a high estimate of $213.00, and a low estimate of $182.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.85% from the previous average price target of $193.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Thomson Reuters by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aravinda Galappatthige Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $182.00 $181.00 Drew McReynolds RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $208.00 $215.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $187.00 $213.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $200.00 $188.00 Robert Bek CIBC Raises Outperformer $201.00 $174.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $213.00 $187.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Thomson Reuters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thomson Reuters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Thomson Reuters's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Thomson Reuters's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.



Get to Know Thomson Reuters Better

Thomson Reuters is a leading global provider of business information services, delivering trusted data, technology, and expertise to professionals across legal, tax, accounting, risk, compliance, and the news and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines deep domain knowledge with data and software solutions to help clients make informed decisions, manage complexity, and drive efficiency. Thomson Reuters serves legal and accounting/tax professionals, corporations, and governments worldwide, but around 75% of revenue is generated in the US. The company is known for flagship products such as Westlaw, UltraTax CS, and Reuters News.

Understanding the Numbers: Thomson Reuters's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Thomson Reuters showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.59% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Thomson Reuters's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thomson Reuters's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thomson Reuters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thomson Reuters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

