Demystifying Invivyd: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Invivyd IVVD over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.0, with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average has decreased by 30.56% from the previous average price target of $7.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Invivyd is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $3.00 $9.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $5.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Invivyd. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invivyd compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Invivyd's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Invivyd's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Invivyd

Invivyd Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. The company is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide superior protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19. The company's product candidates are; ADG20 developed for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, and VYD222, a monoclonal antibody candidate engineered, optimizing for potency and breadth of coverage, as well as providing a higher probability of retaining its utility for a longer duration in an evolving viral landscape.

Invivyd: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Invivyd's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 420.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Invivyd's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -124.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -30.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invivyd's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invivyd's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

