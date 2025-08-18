Assessing CSX: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 19 analysts provided ratings for CSX CSX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CSX, presenting an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Marking an increase of 11.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $34.17.

The perception of CSX by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Daniel Moore Baird Raises Outperform $44.00 $38.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $34.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $36.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Buy $45.00 $32.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $34.00 Patrick Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $37.00 $33.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $36.00 $31.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $36.00 $33.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $28.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Outperform $38.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $35.00 $35.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $33.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $35.00 $35.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CSX. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CSX compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CSX's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.5 billion in 2024. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

Financial Milestones: CSX's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, CSX faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CSX's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSX's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSX's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CSX's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.59.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

