Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss SL Green Realty Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated SL Green Realty SLG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $68.4, with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Highlighting a 0.58% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $68.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SL Green Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $71.00 $71.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $54.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $71.00 $75.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $69.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SL Green Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into SL Green Realty's Background

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

SL Green Realty's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

