Forecasting The Future: 23 Analyst Projections For Cloudflare

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on Cloudflare NET, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 5 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 5 0 2 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $216.83, along with a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $111.00. This current average has increased by 19.01% from the previous average price target of $182.19.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Cloudflare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $255.00 $240.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $135.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $240.00 $220.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $228.00 $210.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $175.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $225.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $111.00 $70.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $199.00 $162.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $235.00 $210.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $224.00 $151.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $240.00 $200.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $175.00 $148.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $145.00 Axel Herlinghaus DZ Bank Announces Sell $170.00 - Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $220.00 $155.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $225.00 $150.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $210.00 - Param Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cloudflare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cloudflare's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cloudflare analyst ratings.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

A Deep Dive into Cloudflare's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cloudflare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.76% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.