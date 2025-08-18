The Analyst Verdict: FedEx In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of FedEx FDX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $284.24, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. A decline of 3.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FedEx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $275.00 $278.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $278.00 $259.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $245.00 $270.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $260.00 $275.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $259.00 $267.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $290.00 $260.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Buy $269.00 $310.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $315.00 $329.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $295.00 $290.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $297.00 $311.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $320.00 $330.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $220.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $329.00 $354.00 David Vernon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $249.00 $282.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $330.00 $350.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $311.00 $331.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into FedEx's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, FedEx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.5% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

