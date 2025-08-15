Breaking Down Vipshop Holdings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vipshop Holdings VIPS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.32, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $17.30. This current average has decreased by 2.03% from the previous average price target of $18.70.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vipshop Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00 Joyce Ju B of A Securities Lowers Buy $17.30 $17.80 Andre Chang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Vipshop Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Vipshop Holdings

Vipshop is a leading Chinese online discount retailer offering branded products at attractive discounts ranging from 10%-90% off their original price through daily flash sales. It operates warehousing, retailing, product procurements, software development, and information technology support in-house while outsourcing to third-party logistics providers for distribution and shipments. Branded products on Vipshop's platform are sourced mostly through a consignment model with over 29,000 global partners as of Dec. 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, Eric Ya Shen, chairman and CEO, has 63.1% voting rights and a 30.9% stake while Arthur Xiaobo Hong, vice chairman and COO, has a 17.6% stake. Leading Chinese social media firm and strategic shareholder Tencent also holds an 11.8% interest.

Vipshop Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Vipshop Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vipshop Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Vipshop Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

