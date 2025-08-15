Assessing Chipotle Mexican Grill: Insights From 28 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 28 analysts have published ratings on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 12 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 5 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chipotle Mexican Grill and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.39, accompanied by a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.29% from the previous average price target of $58.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Chipotle Mexican Grill among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $56.00 $60.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $53.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $64.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $46.00 $47.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $60.00 $62.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $53.00 $52.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $68.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $55.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $58.00 $61.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $56.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $54.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $52.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Chris Luyckx Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $55.00 - Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $49.00 $49.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $58.00 Danilo Gargiulo Bernstein Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Chipotle Mexican Grill's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chipotle Mexican Grill analyst ratings.

Get to Know Chipotle Mexican Grill Better

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Key Indicators: Chipotle Mexican Grill's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Chipotle Mexican Grill displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.43% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chipotle Mexican Grill's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

