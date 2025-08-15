Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Evolv Technologies Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Evolv Technologies EVLV, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.0, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $5.50. Marking an increase of 45.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $5.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Evolv Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $9.00 $7.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Announces Buy $10.00 - Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $7.50 - Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Hold $5.50 $4.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evolv Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evolv Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evolv Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evolv Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Evolv Technologies Better

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc offers an AI-based touchless security screening. Its touchless security screening systems use artificial intelligence software, cloud services, and sensors to reliably detect dangerous weapons while ignoring harmless items like cell phones, laptops, and keys. It offers products for purchase under a multi-year security-as-a-service subscription pricing model that delivers ongoing value to customers, generates predictable revenue, and creates expansion and upsell opportunities. The firm operates in a single segment that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells security screening products and specific services. Its products are used in different industries such as casinos, industrial workplaces, schools, and ticketed venues.

Evolv Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Evolv Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Evolv Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolv Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolv Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Evolv Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

