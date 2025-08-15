Forecasting The Future: 16 Analyst Projections For Elevance Health

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Elevance Health ELV, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $395.81, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $297.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.1%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Elevance Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $297.00 $492.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $384.00 $472.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $327.00 $358.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $435.00 $484.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $358.00 $434.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Lowers Buy $360.00 $447.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $316.00 $428.00 Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $310.00 $510.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $440.00 $500.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $400.00 $478.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $484.00 $555.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $434.00 $480.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $500.00 $510.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $478.00 $478.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $480.00 $522.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Elevance Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Elevance Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Elevance Health's Background

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of June 2025. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

A Deep Dive into Elevance Health's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Elevance Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.5%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elevance Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

