Deep Dive Into Globant Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Globant GLOB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Globant, revealing an average target of $112.75, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average represents a 33.28% decrease from the previous average price target of $169.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Globant by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $85.00 $115.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $115.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $87.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $97.00 $165.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $120.00 $190.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $153.00 $194.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $120.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globant. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Globant's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Globant's market position.

About Globant

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Globant

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globant's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.01% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Globant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

