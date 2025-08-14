Analyst Expectations For Oscar Health's Future

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Oscar Health OSCR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.43, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 29.94% from the previous average price target of $19.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Oscar Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $13.00 $14.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $28.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Underweight $11.00 $17.00 Jonathan Yong UBS Lowers Sell $11.00 $15.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $10.00 $16.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Underweight $17.00 - Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oscar Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oscar Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oscar Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Oscar Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Oscar Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Oscar Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Oscar Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oscar Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oscar Health's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Oscar Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

