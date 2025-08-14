7 Analysts Assess Rush Street Interactive: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Rush Street Interactive RSI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rush Street Interactive, presenting an average target of $18.57, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.06% increase from the previous average price target of $16.00.

A clear picture of Rush Street Interactive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $21.00 $16.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $19.00 $15.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $14.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rush Street Interactive compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rush Street Interactive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Rush Street Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Rush Street Interactive: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Street Interactive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Street Interactive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Rush Street Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

