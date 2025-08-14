Analyst Expectations For Liberty Energy's Future

Liberty Energy LBRT underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.17, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. A decline of 7.99% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Liberty Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $13.00 $14.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $14.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Liberty Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Liberty Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Key Indicators: Liberty Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Liberty Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.12% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Liberty Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

