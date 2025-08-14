Analyst Expectations For Diamondback Energy's Future

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Diamondback Energy FANG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $201.22, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has increased by 1.06% from the previous average price target of $199.11.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Diamondback Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $222.00 $228.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $211.00 $210.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $188.00 $192.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $221.00 $204.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $228.00 $225.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $180.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $208.00 $207.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $183.00 $186.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Diamondback Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Diamondback Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Diamondback Energy's Background

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Breaking Down Diamondback Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Diamondback Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 47.63% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

