What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Home Depot

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Home Depot HD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $436.33, a high estimate of $470.00, and a low estimate of $398.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.28% increase from the previous average price target of $430.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Home Depot by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $433.00 $417.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $418.00 $410.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $425.00 $405.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Outperform $435.00 $450.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $417.00 $393.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Outperform $425.00 $430.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Securities Maintains Buy $470.00 $470.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Raises Market Perform $398.00 $380.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Home Depot. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Home Depot's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Home Depot's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,350 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

A Deep Dive into Home Depot's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Home Depot's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 47.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Home Depot's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

